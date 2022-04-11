Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In April 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in April 2022.

Vivid Voltage Pikachu Full Art. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $175.60
  2. Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $24.90
  3. Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $15.41
  4. Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $14.60
  5. Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $12.39
  6. Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $11.46
  7. Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $11.14
  8. Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $11.05
  9. Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $9.91
  10. Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $9.33
  11. Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $8.64
  12. Allister Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 192/185: $8.61
  13. Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $8.41
  14. Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $8.25
  15. Beauty Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 194/185: $7.52

The Vivid Voltage chase card, the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare, was once the most valuable hit of the entire Sword & Shield era. However, the Pokémon TCG's reprint of the set via booster boxes has led to an enormous drop. I don't see this card falling down to, say, under $100 but it has been on a steady decline, losing another $12 since March. Meanwhile, the rest of the set has bottomed out, with little movement this month.

