Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In December 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $142.83 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $13.80 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $10.99 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $9.64 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $8.68 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $8.46 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $7.95 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $7.64 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $7.05 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $6.91

The Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare card increased just a few dollars this month, which I do not take as an indication that this once $300+ card is on the rise once again. It just seems to be a minor market oscillation. The rest of the set is maintaining market value with no real standouts except that one chase card. The Pikachu V Full Art, Pokémon Center Lady Full Art, and both versions of the Nessa all used to be relatively high in value, so now remains a good time to buy Vivid Voltage singles.