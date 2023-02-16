Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In February 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage in February 2023 wonders if the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare is steady now or if it will slip.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $138.36 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $14.14 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $10.32 Rayquaza Amazing Rare 138/185: $9.00 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $8.33 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $8.33 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $8.30 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $8.09 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $7.81 Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $7.81

The chase card of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare, was once a $300+ card. That was before Alt Arts took the hobby by storm. Now, it is still quite a highly valued chase card but continues to drop bit by bit. Since last month's value watch, it lost another $6. Not incredibly notable but if you're one of those collectors waiting for this one to tank, any indication of a slip is worth paying attention to over time. Outside of this slight drop, there's nothing notable here this month.