Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In February 2023

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in February 2023.

Vivid Voltage Pikachu. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $138.36
  2. Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $14.14
  3. Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $10.32
  4. Rayquaza Amazing Rare 138/185: $9.00
  5. Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $8.33
  6. Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $8.33
  7. Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $8.30
  8. Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $8.09
  9. Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $7.81
  10. Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $7.81

The chase card of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare, was once a $300+ card. That was before Alt Arts took the hobby by storm. Now, it is still quite a highly valued chase card but continues to drop bit by bit. Since last month's value watch, it lost another $6. Not incredibly notable but if you're one of those collectors waiting for this one to tank, any indication of a slip is worth paying attention to over time. Outside of this slight drop, there's nothing notable here this month.

