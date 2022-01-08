Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In January 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $187.32 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $27.65 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $16.49 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $16.23 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $15.88 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $15.10 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $13.32 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $12.39 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $11.67 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $11.04 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $10.97 Allister Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 192/185: $10.50 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $10.44 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $9.80 Beauty Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 194/185: $8.63

After a huge fall in the past few months, Vivid Voltage's chase card of the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare saw no movement this month. There has also been very little change in the rest of the set this month. The Pokémon TCG has made Vivid Voltage more available than ever, which is leading to a set that has become far, far more affordable than it was even just months ago. I think now is a great time to purchase singles. I can't personally see the Pikachu VMAX dipping lower than $150 and while it has yet to reach that price, it's a card that I can see rising past $200 once again after booster boxes become more scarce.