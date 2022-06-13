Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In June 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $163.75 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $17.43 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $11.56 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $11.50 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $11.10 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $10.88 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $10.07 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $9.73 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $9.03 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $8.53 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $7.76 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $7.67 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $7.23 Galarian Darumaka VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $6.92 Beauty Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 194/185: $6.56

Wow. The once pricey cards of Vivid Voltage continue to drop in value. We see another significant drop on the Rainbow Rare Pikachu, with this card that held steady at over $300 for some time dropping another $14. The Full Art Pikachu, the second biggest hit of the set, dropped another $4 meaning that no card in the set after the big chase card is over $20. A year ago, even the suggestion of Vivid being in this place would be absurd. It has now been reprinted enough to create this great and affordable set, but I personally wouldn't wait. With prices absurdly low, completionist collectors may want to act.