Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In June 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in June 2022.

Vivid Voltage Booster Box. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Vivid Voltage Booster Box. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $163.75
  2. Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $17.43
  3. Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $11.56
  4. Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $11.50
  5. Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $11.10
  6. Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $10.88
  7. Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $10.07
  8. Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $9.73
  9. Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $9.03
  10. Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $8.53
  11. Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $7.76
  12. Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $7.67
  13. Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $7.23
  14. Galarian Darumaka VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $6.92
  15. Beauty Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 194/185: $6.56

Wow. The once pricey cards of Vivid Voltage continue to drop in value. We see another significant drop on the Rainbow Rare Pikachu, with this card that held steady at over $300 for some time dropping another $14. The Full Art Pikachu, the second biggest hit of the set, dropped another $4 meaning that no card in the set after the big chase card is over $20. A year ago, even the suggestion of Vivid being in this place would be absurd. It has now been reprinted enough to create this great and affordable set, but I personally wouldn't wait. With prices absurdly low, completionist collectors may want to act.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.