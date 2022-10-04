Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In October 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $133.54 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $15.84 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $11.74 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $10.62 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $10.02 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $8.80 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $8.41 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $8.23 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $7.33 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $6.50

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare is down another $14 this month, hitting $133.54 after its lofty heights of $300+. The other cards in this set are also getting more affordable by the month, with many cards either at or lower than the $10 mark losing up to $2 more in market value just this month. This set, which was once the most popular of the Pokémon TCG's Sword & Shield era before the return of Alternate Arts, is becoming more affordable every time we check back in.