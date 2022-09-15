Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In September 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in September 2022.

Vivid Voltage card and logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Vivid Voltage card and logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $147.95
  2. Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $17.17
  3. Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $12.20
  4. Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $11.85
  5. Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $10.09
  6. Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $9.96
  7. Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $8.83
  8. Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $8.63
  9. Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $8.57
  10. Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $7.02

Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage was once the hot set of the modern Pokémon TCG. The value of most of the cards has now fallen off quite a bit as more sought-after sets like Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies have come on the scene. For quite some time now, the values of this set have remained quite steady after the initial drop. The once $300 Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare seems settled at $147.95 which may be a lot for a single card but is less than half of its once staggering value.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.