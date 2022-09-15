Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $147.95 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $17.17 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $12.20 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $11.85 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $10.09 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $9.96 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $8.83 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $8.63 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $8.57 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $7.02

Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage was once the hot set of the modern Pokémon TCG. The value of most of the cards has now fallen off quite a bit as more sought-after sets like Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies have come on the scene. For quite some time now, the values of this set have remained quite steady after the initial drop. The once $300 Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare seems settled at $147.95 which may be a lot for a single card but is less than half of its once staggering value.