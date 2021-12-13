Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: More Gordie!?

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

The Pokémon TCG made me chuckle with this one. I love a bit of a cheeky release, and that's what I get from this Gordie card. Gordie previously got a Full Art back in Japan's Eevee Heroes and the English-language equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies… and it essentially became a meme with card-opening content creators. The idea of pulling a Gordie in a set that had Eeveelutions, Dragons, and so many great hits was nightmarish to some, as Gordie isn't the most popular trainer. Now, VMAX Climax comes through and goes, "You know what you guys need? Another serving of Gordie." Hilariously, they made this Gordie look absolutely badass with an incredible illustration. So after all of that, you know what? I'd love to pull a Gordie! Also included in the above preview are Full Art trainers featuring Cafe Master who also appears on Alcremie's Character Card and Single Strike Mustard who appears on Urshifu's Character Super Rares. It'll certainly be interesting to see how these cards arrive in English.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our VMAX Climax coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.