Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Rapid Strike Urshifu

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

Alternate Arts and Character Super Rares function in very similar roles. Both of them break from the established style of these cards, allowing the Pokémon TCG to deliver actual scenes in the artwork outside of the stylistic limits of the card type. One of the best results of this benefits VMAX cards. Pokémon-VMAX cards depict the species in either its Dynamax or Gigantamax forms, which are huge — often the size of buildings. Standard VMAXes picture the Pokémon alone. Alternate Arts and Character Super Rares, like the Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Character Super Rare above, contextualizes the Pokémon with a complex scene that allows them to truly show how gigantic they've become. We've seen this before with the Eeveelution VMAX Alternate Arts which all stretch toweringly high above their scenes, and now many of the Character Super Rares from VMAX Climax show the trainer reacting to their little buddy becoming a… very big buddy. This Rapid Strike Urshifu is training with Mustard, who fits in the palm of its hand in this form.

