Pokémon TCG's February 2022 Set Is Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars

The Pokémon Company has announced the full details of the upcoming February 2022 Pokémon TCG expansion. We already knew that this set, titled Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would introduce the VSTAR mechanic with Arceus VSTAR. Now, we have confirmation that this set will also include a special "Trainer Gallery" subset which has left some collectors and players hatching interesting theories. Let's get into the full details.

Here's a full breakdown of what we know about Pokémon TCG's first set of 2022, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars:

Release date: February 25th, 2022

February 25th, 2022 Prerelease events: February 12th – February 20th

February 12th – February 20th New mechanic: Here is how the Pokémon TCG describes the new VSTAR mechanic: "Pokémon VSTAR evolve from Pokémon V and will play a major role in the Pokémon TCG metagame. Each Pokémon VSTAR has a VSTAR Power — an Ability or attack — with an extremely powerful effect that can decide the outcome of a battle. Players can use only one VSTAR Power per game, and those who use a VSTAR Power must flip over a VSTAR marker during the battle. In addition to their VSTAR Powers, Pokémon VSTAR has high HP and high-damage attacks, and they give up two Prize cards when Knocked Out."

New style of Energy Cards: Note the Elite Trainer Box image above, which show a change in the style of Energy Cards:

Note the Elite Trainer Box image above, which show a change in the style of Energy Cards: The end of VMAX? : The running theory is that this is the final set in which we will have VMAX cards, as VSTAR seems to replace this style of cards. Brilliant Stars will indeed include VMAX with three confirmed for the set. While this bit is unconfirmed, I'm thinking we'll see that Kingler VMAX we previously saw revealed in Japan.

: The running theory is that this is the final set in which we will have VMAX cards, as VSTAR seems to replace this style of cards. Brilliant Stars will indeed include VMAX with three confirmed for the set. While this bit is unconfirmed, I'm thinking we'll see that Kingler VMAX we previously saw revealed in Japan. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars will include: Over 170 cards 20 Pokémon V 15 full-art Pokémon V Four new Pokémon VSTAR including Arceus VSTAR, Charizard VSTAR, Shaymin VSTAR, and Whimsicott VSTAR Three new Pokémon VMAX 22 Trainer cards six full-art Supporter cards One new Special Energy card

Trainer Gallery subset: This subset is thought to adapt the Character Cards and Character Super Rares from December 2022's Japanese high-class set, VMAX Climax. If this is the case, this subset can be compared to the Character Cards of Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, but is much larger. The Pokémon TCG descibes it as such: "The expansion will also include a special Trainer Gallery subset of 30 cards with artwork featuring fan-favorite Trainers and Pokémon."

