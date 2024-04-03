Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firesquid Games, Space Prison, Wooden Alien

Space Prison Delays Early Access Release Until Later This Year

The team behind the game Space Prison have let fans know the game will not come out in Early Access next week, and has been pushed back.

Article Summary Space Prison Early Access release is delayed to later this year for quality enhancement.

Wooden Alien and Firesquid Games aim to meet player expectations with more development time.

A feedback tool for player ideas will be launched soon, with closed playtests planned.

Survive, craft, and discover secrets in Space Prison, the ultimate space penitentiary game.

Indie game developer Wooden Alien and publisher Firesquid Games announced today that Space Prison won't be released into Early Access next week. The game has officially been deleted until later this year, as the devs need more time to perfect the game and didn't want to publish something they weren't ready to. We have the letter for you below as we now wait to see when it will arrive.

We would like to inform you that Space Prison's Early Access release has been delayed to an unannounced date later this Summer, and will therefore no longer be released on its initial date of April 10, 2024.

We believe postponing the release is the best decision because we want the game to meet your highest expectations while finding the best opportunities to showcase the game to the broadest audience. We are touched to see that so many of you are excited to play the game. Our player community is more than valuable during these additional months of development. That's why we are working on a tool to let you submit your ideas for features and content, and vote on them. It will be released soon.

We will regularly check in with you and plan closed playtests. In the meantime, the demo will still be live for a few more days. We thank you for your patience and understanding. We are grateful for your contribution and ongoing support on this journey!

Wooden Alien & Firesquid

Space Prison

Don't let the system break you. Survive in the Space Prison by crafting contraband, upgrading your prison cell, fighting alien creatures in turn-based brawls, and climbing to the top of the gangster ladder in this prison social survival game. Space Prison is the darkest hole in the universe, the experimental entity gathering both guilty and innocent aliens under the jurisdiction of the artificial system. To stay alive, you'll need to find allies among criminals. Fight for respect in brutal turn-based brawls. And domesticate this hole. While struggling to survive, find out the dark secrets this place hides and there is a chance you'll be able to find your way out of here, one way or another…

Survive the toughest prison in the galaxy.

Earn respect. Build relations with other convicts to learn their stories or challenge them before they challenge you.

Find resources to craft contraband, build up your cell base, or to use in combat.

Join a gang and advance in a prison hierarchy until you're powerful enough to attempt an escape.

Explore the wicked paths of the space prison and discover the W.A.R.D.E.N's secrets.

