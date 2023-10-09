Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Megumi Mizutani, pokemon, pokemon cards, tpci

Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: Megumi Mizutani – Classic

Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight features the debut of Full Art Trainer expert Megumi Mizutani during the Black & White era.

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight Megumi Mizutani. This will be a two-part series showing Megumi Mizutani's work over the years, including their classic and modern work. First, we begin with Megumi's debut work in the hobby from the classic era.

Megumi Mizutani's first credited card is the Pansage from Black & White – Next Destinies. This was a cute and cartoony take on the Pokémon with thick, bold line art. Interestingly, Mizutani would pull completely away from illustrating actual Pokémon until XY – BREAKthrough years later… because her focus moved squarely and instantly to Trainer Supporters. Mizutani specialized in Full Art Trainer Supporter cards, with the above cards from Black & White – Boundaries Crossed, the Full Art Cheren and Bianca cards, being early standouts.

Mizutani's iconic take on Pokémon Trainers extended into the XY era, which is now on the cusp of becoming a Classic era as we are in the midst of the Scarlet & Violet era, three full generations later.

Some standout Trainers by Mizutani from the XY era include the Pokémon Center Lady from XY – Flashfire, Misty's Determination from XY – Evolutions, and the N Alternate Art promo from the Premium Trainer's XY Collection.

During the XY era, Mizutani also returned to drawing Pokémon and even helped set the vibe for what would become Alternate Art cards in the Sun & Moon era with some of her special promo cards that broke free of the visual restrictions of this era.

These influential cards included the Pikachu EX XY Black Star Promo from the Pikachu EX Red & Blue Collection, the M Gardevoir EX from the Generations Legendary Collection, and the Meloetta XY Black Star Promo from the Mythical Pokémon Collection: Meloetta.

