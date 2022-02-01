Pokémon UNITE Introduces New Holowear & Trainer Fashion Items

Pokémon UNITE has introduced a new battle pass. This battle pass, titled New Sheriff in Town, offers some new bonuses in addition to regular rewards earned through battling. This New Sheriff in Town premium pass grants players access to log-in bonuses as well as "wondrous Wild West-themed rewards," including Trainer fashion items and Pokémon Holowear. Let's get into the details.

Here's how The Pokémon Company describes the first wave of New Sheriff in Town premium battle pass bonuses:

The first phase of log-in bonuses runs from January 31 to February 13. During this time, you can collect silver badges and exchange them for items, and western-themed Holowear for Machamp will be available as a special reward for collecting 500 silver badges. The second phase of log-in bonuses will run from February 28 to March 14, during which you can collect gold badges. Western-themed Trainer fashion items will be available as a special reward for collecting 500 gold badges.

They have also announced that UNITE players can be deputized for a special assignment titled Berry Picking with Greedent. This special assignment lasts from January 31 to February 20, and players can use it to earn rewards given in exchange for helping the Greedy Pokémon get Berries. While this special assignment is active, players will be given four daily missions to complete. These missions are given at random, and each one of them, when completed, rewards 20 Aeos coins and Berries that can be used to unlock rewards, including Trainer fashion items.

The press release continues:

A Pokémon UNITE battle pass offers 90 levels, with unique missions and corresponding rewards available at each level. Complete up to three missions per day to obtain battle pass points, and complete weekly and seasonal missions to unlock new rewards. Players can exchange Aeos gems for a premium pass, providing them with additional rewards, such as rare Holowear, when their battle pass level increases. And a premium pass plus automatically increases a player's battle pass level by 10.