Poppy Playtime Releases New Trailer For Chapter 5

Poppy Playtime has revealed more details about Chapter 5, as the next expansion for the horror title will arrive sometime in 2026

Article Summary Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 trailer reveals the next chilling installment from Mob Entertainment.

Continue the fight for survival as you’re pursued by Huggy Wuggy and abandoned by former allies.

Encounter mysterious new experiments and unravel the factory’s darkest secrets and deadly challenges.

Utilize enhanced GrabPack tools to solve puzzles and navigate The Prototype’s ominous territory.

Indie game developer and publisher Mob Entertainment has revealed the latest content coming to Poppy Playtime, as Chapter 5 is on the way. The team announced this with a new trailer, which you can check out above, as it shows off the next few moments after Chapter 4's finale, with Poppy racing to escape The Prototype. The problem is you end up colliding with a deceptively disarming new experiment, which you can see in the imagery below, that looks charming but is clearly hiding a deadly secret. No official release date was given for the content beyond the idea we'll see it released sometime in 2026. For now, enjoy the trailer and info below.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5

In the latest terrifying chapter of the Poppy Playtime saga, you are propelled further into the gruesome depths of the factory, with Playtime's security system Huggy Wuggy in hot pursuit. Abandoned by your only allies, your fight for survival gets all the more challenging as you race further into the abyss that is His domain. Here, shadows whisper, and the puppet master who lords over this realm pulls the strings of madness. Can you stand against evil and finally put an end to this nightmare? Every bloody move forward will test your resolve as you uncover secrets years in the making.

Stomach-churning terrors await you in this new section of the factory as you uncover the dark works hidden within The Prototype's stomping grounds.

In this chilling new layer of the Playtime facility, you will encounter the tortured denizens living in the darkness. They may aid you in your quest to defeat The Prototype, but can they be trusted?

Solve devious puzzles and overcome dangerous environmental obstacles with the power of new GrabPack tools and functionality.

As you reach the true rotten heart at the center of Playtime, you will discover some of the company's gravest sins.

