Possible One: Lunar Industries Announced For April 2026

Possible One: Lunar Industries has a new trailer out showing off the game, which is currently set for launch in April 2026

Article Summary Possible One: Lunar Industries is a realistic lunar colony management RTS launching in April 2026.

Guide your moon colony to profitability by using real-world tech and managing resources on a hostile lunar surface.

Face off against threats like radiation and low gravity while unlocking upgrades that expand your lunar empire.

Perfect for fans of sci-fi, space simulators, and strategic colony management gameplay experiences.

Indie game developer and publisher Upstairs Games confirmed they will release their latest game, Possible One: Lunar Industries, sometime next April. The team dropped a new trailer during IGN FanFest this week, showcasing more of the real-time strategy sci-fi colony management title, as you will attempt to run a full facility on the moon. The trailer, which you can check out above, showcases many of the jobs and issues you'll have to manage while making sure the colony stays intact and functional. The game is currently being planned for released in April 2026.

Possible One: Lunar Industries

Welcome to Possible One, the ultimate realistic colony management RTS set on the moon! Lead the development of the first industrial lunar colony, using proven real-world technologies to manage a profitable enterprise on the moon. Become not only self-sustaining, but also profitable to your board of directors back on Earth. Excavate valuable resources and precious metals from beneath the lunar dust in terrain-challenging mining operations and turn them into profitable products. Build and maintain a lunar mining operation capable of surviving amid the harsh conditions of outer space. Plan out the literal foundations of the colony's quickly growing structures and facilities, from housing and workplaces to labs and manufacturing plants.

Unlock new technologies and upgrades, and protect the colony against physical perils like radiation exposure, the difficulties of low-gravity living, and the psychological impact of living so far from Earth. Navigate the immediate needs and demands of the colony, and the complex political landscape of space trade as the colony's reputation grows back on Earth. With its deep gameplay, rich strategy, and immersive world-building, Possible One is a must-play for any fan of space simulators and colony management games. Join the ranks of the space-faring elite and write yourself into tomorrow's interplanetary legacy today!

