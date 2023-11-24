Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Offworld Industries, Periscope Games, Post Scriptum, Squad

Offworld Industries Acquires Squad Offshoot Title, Post Scriptum

Offworld Industries has decided to acquire an offshoot game from their primary war shooter title Squad, as they now own Post Scriptum.

Article Summary Offworld Industries now owns WWII shooter Post Scriptum, formerly a Squad mod.

Post Scriptum is lauded for historical accuracy and large-scale multiplayer battles.

The game spans multiple campaigns, including Operation Market Garden and D-Day.

New chapters and maps expand the Post Scriptum universe, enhancing gameplay.

Indie game publisher Offworld Industries announced this past week that they have successfully purchased the game Post Scriptum. The game is a WWII tactical FPS which originally started off as a mod developed by Periscope Games for Offworld's military shooter game, Squad. The mod was later developed into its own standalone title and found success own its own. Now, the game has been acquired the the company and will be brought under the Offworld umbrella.

"Post Scriptum is a WW2-themed tactical first-person shooter game focusing on historical accuracy, large-scale battles, a difficult learning curve, and an intense need for cohesion, communication, and teamwork. Experience the intense campaigns that were Operation Market Garden, Plan Jaune (Fall Gelb), or Operation Overlord, which stretched across farms, woods, villages, and city areas of the Netherlands, Mountains, and rivers of Belgium and the shores of France. Whether you're jumping out of a plane, arriving in a landing craft by sea, resupplying friendlies, or operating a tank, you will find multiple reasons to drop back into the battlefield in this grand-scaled representation of a WW2 setting never explored in a large multiplayer environment."

"Post Scriptum will cover multiple theatres in the form of chapters, with the 1st Chapter, "The Bloody Seventh," being the original setting in Operation Market Garden; it covers the 1st Airborne, 82nd and 101st Airborne, the 9th Waffen SS, and the Wehrmacht, with over 40 vehicles, nine maps. The 2nd Chapter, "Plan Jaune," covers the Invasion of France in 1940 and features the French Army as well as the Wehrmacht of 1940, dozens of new vehicles, and two new maps, with a 3rd still coming. The 3rd Chapter, "Day of Days," which will cover the Invasion of Normandy in 1944, features new factions like the German Fallschirmjägers and US 4th Infantry, each with new vehicles and a few new weapons, and with two new maps and a 3rd coming later, which adds to the already large selections of maps. Included in this new Chapter is a new game mode, "Invasion," which puts a twist on the original game mode, "Offensive."

