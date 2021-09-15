Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Reveals Season 4 Content

The crew at nWay made a big reveal this morning as they showed off what's coming to Season 4 of Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid. Several new additions will be coming throughout the season, including the long-requested addition of Rita Repulsa, who we're shocked wasn't a full-on character when this game launched. The first character, however, will be Adam Park, the second Black Ranger from the original series as he is clad in his ninja outfit and channeling the powers of… the frog. You can purchase the Season 4 pass for $15 or buy each character individually for $6 per, as the season will officially start on September 21st. We have the rundown of everything in this season and the latest trailer for you here.

Adam Park – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Releasing September 21st Originally a student at Stone Canyon, Adam impressed Zordon and the other Rangers with his martial arts prowess and has served as both the Black Ranger and Green Zeo Ranger. His fluid fighting style blends lightning-quick strikes with cunning warps that put him in perfect position for combos or mix ups to keep opponents off balance. Actor Johnny Yong Bosch will reprise his on-screen role of Adam Park in the game!

Poisandra – Power Rangers Dino Charge – Releasing November An ancient bounty hunter who's over 65 million years old, Poisandra is a sweet and deadly mix of power and grace. While not a pure villain, Poisandra and her husband Sledge have crossed paths with the Rangers numerous times in the pursuit of their bounties. She punishes opponents with her heart-shaped lance and booby-trapped sweets, with her husband Sledge offering several assist moves.

Rita Repulsa – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – Releasing December She is an evil master of magic bent on conquering the universe. Earth has resisted her goal for millennia, thanks to Zordon and the Rangers. From the Moon Palace, Rita surveils the planet and hatches schemes with Lord Zedd, her partner in villainy and romance.

Helmetless Doggie Anubis Cruger Skin Fight as Anubis Cruger wearing his iconic formal helmetless attire from Power Rangers: SPD. This skin is exclusive to the Season 4 bundle.

New Gravezord Summon The Gravezord first appeared in Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #9 comic book, published by BOOM! Studios. It was cobbled together from damaged and destroyed Zords from the World of the Coinless, a dimension ravaged by Ranger Slayer and Lord Drakkon, where surviving Rangers hold out without the aid of their Power Coins. This will be a free download for all players.



