Power Rangers: Heroes Of The Grid Time Force Announced

Renegade Game Studios has announced the latest expansion to Power Rangers: Heroes Of The Grid as the Time Force Rangers will be joining the game. As you might expect from the reveal, these expansions bring the long-awaited Time Force over to the game as one of the more requested sets of Rangers people have been longing for. Not only do you get all five rangers from this squad, but they are also releasing the Merciless Minions Pack #1. This particular pack adds new minion soldier options, including cards to use the Putty Patrollers in the Heroes Of The Grid base game as Lord Zedd's Chaos Putties! Along with this release, as they have set IP in the past, the Zord Promo Pack #2 and Foot Soldier Promo Pack #1 will be made available for free for those who pre-order the Time Force and Merciless Minions packs, respectively. But you'll only have until February 4th to take advantage of that particular promo.

Power Rangers: Heroes Of The Grid is a co-operative board game for 2-5 players that challenges your team to save Angel Grove from Rita Repulsa's evil army of monsters. Work together to fight off the incoming horde while building up your strength to protect the city from the most dangerous monsters in the universe! Prepare for your destiny. It's Morphin Time! The Time Force Ranger Pack and Merciless Minions #1 introduce new tools AND challenges for the Power Rangers' fight against evil! In the Time Force Ranger Pack, Wes Collins, Lucas Kendall, Trip, Katie Walker, and Eric Myers are here to save the day. With their unique array of skills and weaponry, time is on their side! In the Merciless Minions Pack you'll find the Machine Empire's Cogs and Ransik's Cyclobots, as well as an alternate Putty Patroller enemy deck representing Lord Zedd's terrifying Chaos Putties!