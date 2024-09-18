Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: game controller, xbox

PowerA Launches New Line of Premium Xbox Controllers

Xbox players looking for a new kind of controller now have PowerA as an option, as the company released a new set of premium controllers

Article Summary PowerA releases Fusion Pro controllers for Xbox with wired and wireless options.

Fusion Pro controllers feature RGB LED lighting, Hall Effect thumbsticks, and adjustable height settings.

Wireless model offers up to 30 hours of playtime with low-latency connectivity using a USB adapter.

Advanced customization available via the PowerA Gamer HQ App, including RGB colors and trigger settings.

PowerA has a new line of controllers out on the market this week, as they have launched a few new premium Xbox controllers. The new Fusion Pro controllers will offer two versions, the first being a wired version for players who like to have it constantly linked without charging, and the other a wireless version using a USB adapter for the connection with a USB-C charging port. We have more info about the controllers below as the wired version is going for $70 while the wireless version is selling for $150.

PowerA – Xbox Fusion Pro Controllers

The first ever Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Xbox and PC delivers an unparalleled gaming experience, featuring stunning Ghost RGB LED lighting, intuitive customization options, and pro-grade enhancements like Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers, low-latency wireless connectivity, and four advanced mappable buttons. Meanwhile, the Fusion Pro 4 Wired Controller offers a premium build with highly anticipated features such as Hall Effect thumbstick and triggers, and Dual Rumble Motors, all at a budget-friendly price. Both controllers include the new patent pending Quick-Twist adjustable height thumbsticks allowing gamers to adjust the height of either thumbstick with a simple twist. No need to manage removable parts.

The Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra features hidden RGB LEDs that reveal a mesmerizing design when activated. When the lighting is deactivated, the design disappears, like a ghost. With six unique lighting modes – Solid, Cycle, Breathing, Wave, Pulse Reactive, Ripple Reactive – and four customizable zones, gamers can personalize their controller's appearance and bring the power of Fusion to life. Offering low-latency connectivity with the included Wireless USB Adapter, The Fusion Pro Wireless Controller ensures interference-free gaming for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11. Gamers can enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay on a single charge with the convenience of a magnetic charger and detachable 10 ft. USB-C cable. A display stand is also included for easy charging and storage. With connectivity to the new PowerA Gamer HQ App, users can further customize RGB colors, audio, triggers, rumble, dead zones, and more with an intuitive on-screen interface.

Designed for serious gaming, the Fusion Pro Wireless Controller includes four mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, 3-Way Trigger Locks, and patent-pending Quick-Twist Thumbsticks that offer three adjustable height settings without the need for removable parts to further customize your gameplay. The 3-Way Trigger Locks allow users to set the travel distance of the triggers, catering to different gaming styles – from quick actions in FPS games to full throttle in racing games. Dual rumble motors and impulse triggers provide lifelike tactile feedback, while a 3.5mm stereo jack delivers clear, dynamic audio with a built-in volume control for an immersive gaming experience. Additionally, the Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers use contact-free magnetic sensors for a fluid pro-level feel, enhancing precision and reliability. With an ergonomic design, textured rubberized grips, and embedded anti-friction rings, the controller ensures fatigue-free finesse during extended gaming sessions. The controller also includes a Profile Button to switch between different settings, all encased in a custom hard shell protective case.

