PowerA Reveals New Accessories For Pokémon's 25th Anniversary

PowerA has revealed a new line of Pokémon accessories for the Nintendo Switch to celebrate the game's 25th Anniversary. The company will be releasing these special anniversary editions of the Pro-Controller and Nintendo Switch protection case, both approved by the company as officially licensed products. Both of these have been designed to have a unique and playful look to them that comes in a black and yellow color scheme featuring the series mainstay Pikachu, looking angry and ready for a fight on both products. Both of these are also labeled "025", not just for the anniversary, but to commemorate Pikachu's place in the Pokédex. These are basically must-own items for anyone who grew up with the original on Game Boy and is seeking to make the anniversary one to remember. The Controller and Case will go for $50 and $20, respectfully, and will officially release on February 27th, 2021. We have more info on both of them for you below.

Pokémon Enhanced Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games* like a pro with this officially licensed PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller. Built for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless controller features motion controls, mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay from internal rechargeable battery. Protection Case For Nintendo Switch Take your gaming on the go with this sturdy compact console case designed to fit Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite. Inside this Nintendo Switch case you will find a felt lining, custom tag, screen-protector flap with storage for six game cards, and zippered mesh storage pocket for small accessories. This portable gaming case gives you the freedom to have fun on the go with your Nintendo Switch. Wherever. Whenever.