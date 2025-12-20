Posted in: Cartoon Network, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: adventure time, FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator 2

PowerWash Simulator 2 Announces Adventure Time Pack

PowerWash Simulator 2 will be taking a trip to the Land of Ooo in its first DLC, as the Adventure Time Pack arrives next year

Join Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, and more in a new original storyline exclusive to the DLC pack.

Discover enhanced gameplay, upgraded visuals, and new custom equipment for superior cleaning action.

Enjoy solo, online, or split-screen co-op as you restore sparkling glory to Muckingham and beyond.

Developer and publisher FuturLab has partnered with Warner Bros. to bring the world of Cartoon Network's Adventure Time to PowerWash Simulator 2. The pack will take players to the Land of Ooo as you'll be able to clean up on five fan-favourite Adventure Time locations, as well as receive brand new custom equipment and a new storyline to follow that involves Princess Bubblegum, Finn, Jake, The Ice King, Gunter, and The Party God! No date has been set for it, but we do know it will arrive in Spring 2026. For now, enjoy the trailer above!

PowerWash Simulator 2

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear, and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond) to gleaming glory. With fresh locations in a whole new campaign, improved visuals, soap-erior equipment, and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals either online or – for the first time – in split-screen. Satisfaction is a spray away!

Craving More to Clean: The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City.

No Place Like Your Home Base: Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

Soap-erior Washing: Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Clean in Split-Screen: Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

