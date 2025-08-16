Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator, PowerWash Simulator 2

PowerWash Simulator 2 Drops New Trailer Revealing Its Price

The latest trailer for PowerWash Simulator 2 doesn't really show off much of the game, but it does confirm the price in these trying times

So normally, we're really not fans of showing off trailers where the entire goal of it is just to say "buy our game." Because while it can be argued that's the goal of every video game trailer, there is a difference between a video that shows off the title and makes you interested in it, and a video that says "buy us now." However, in this case, FuturLab figured out a way to do this for PowerWash Simulator 2, without it being a bad thing. They have simply pointed out that rather than raising their game prices due to inflation, it will stay the same as their previous game, $25. That said, they still did not confirm a release date.

PowerWash Simulator 2

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear, and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond) to gleaming glory. With fresh locations in a whole new campaign, improved visuals, soap-erior equipment, and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals either online or – for the first time – in split-screen. Satisfaction is a spray away!

Craving More to Clean: The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City.

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. No Place Like Your Home Base: Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad. Soap-erior Washing: Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt. Clean in Split-Screen: Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

