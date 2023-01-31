Powerwash Simulator Officially Releases For All Platforms Today With Nintendo Switch being the last console, Powerwash Simulator has officially been released on all platforms as of today.

Square Enix revealed today that Powerwash Simulator has officially released on all gaming platforms, including Nintendo Switch today. Now it doesn't matter where you game from; you can enjoy the nice relaxing gameplay of cleaning everything as meticulously as possible. And as a thank you to the fans who have supported them, developer FuturLab has worked with Crystal Dynamics to bring you the free Tomb Raider Special Pack, which adds the iconic Croft Manor and its grounds as a new map for you to wash down.

"Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more – all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish. Relax, unwind in single-player, or play with friends in Online Co-Op; either way, have good, clean fun. No dirt is too tough for your range of washers, nozzles, cleaners, and extensions. From casual, clean freaks to players looking to get into the nitty-gritty, everyone can pick up and play to feel immersed. Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and stress-free pace as you strip dirt from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks. Get creative and make art. Your nozzles are your brushes; the neighborhood is your canvas. Sit back, relax, and wash your worries down the drain."

"Build up your business in Career Mode and complete a variety of dirty jobs across the dusty town of Muckingham. There's no right or wrong, no time pressure or final score, just you and the tools you need to soak away your stress in Powerwash Simulator. Want a clean start? Chill out and replay your favorite jobs in Free Play. Relax, unwind, and play with friends in Online Co-Op! Lend a helping hand to your closest pal in Career Mode, or up to 6 friends can splash around in Free Play, tackling any job the host has already completed. For those looking for a little more pressure, beat your best scores in Challenge Mode! Fight grime in different scenarios; wash against the clock in Time Challenge, or test your accuracy by using as little water as possible in Water Challenge. Graffiti, grime, moss, and mold, no dirt is too tough for your range of washers, nozzles, cleaners, and extensions. Different dirt types have different levels of toughness, so make sure you're getting tactical with your equipment. Feeling fancy? Then customize your look with washer skins and gloves!"