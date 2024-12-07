Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator

Powerwash Simulator Releases New Seasonal Content Update

Spread holiday cheer by cleaning up a good chunk of it. Powerwash Simulator has a new holiday update with free content to enjoy

Revive Muckingham's ice rink for the holidays with a brand-new Seasonal Special map.

Unwrap Muckingham's winter wonderland under a sky filled with dazzling constellations.

Dress up in snowflake suits and candy-cane washer cosmetics for a minty fresh clean.

Square Enix and FuturLab have released a new update for Powerwash Simulator this week, giving players some new seasonal content to enjoy. The content, which is totally free, is designed to give you a little bit of holiday cheer as a gift from the team. Granted, the gift mostly comes in the form of work, as the new Seasonal Special map will have you and other players tasked with restoring Muckingham's local ice rink to pristine condition for all the local residents to enjoy for the holidays. But hey, if you didn't like the job, you wouldn't have signed up for it to begin with. We have more details below and the trailer below as the content is now available on PC and consoles.

Powerwash Simulator – Seasonal Special Update

Players should put their party plans on ice, as this is no rinky-dink clean-up. With the grand reopening of the Ice Rink just around the corner, and the place nothing short of a glacial grime-fest, it's time to throw on some skates and become the power washer wielding hero Muckingham needs. Peel back the muck with each swipe of high-pressure water and shed a year's worth of messes to unwrap a wondrous winter wonderland beneath, giving Muckingham's townsfolk the gift of their favorite festive pastime.

Yuletide cheer and cozy cleaning await under a magical aurora-mottled sky, spangled with gnome constellations that sparkle like the twinkliest of fairy lights – don't worry, there are plenty of those, too! The Ice Rink is also home to some cute animal mascots that have been perfectly crafted for maximum heart-melting with minimal ice-melting. Dress for the occasion with all-new garments we have gifted to you. Snuggle up in a suave snowflake suit and deck out your power washer in a new candy-cane themed cosmetic, for minty fresh cleaning!

