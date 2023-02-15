Powerwash Simulator Will Receive Free Final Fantasy DLC Square Enix is adding Final Fantasy content to Powerwash Simulator as you'll be cleaning iconic pieces from the franchise.

Square Enix has a crazy DLC planned for Powerwash Simulator as players will be getting a free Final Fantasy DLC pack soon. The DLC will have five new levels for you to tackle, most of it from Final Fantasy VII Remake, with a couple of vehicles, a couple of special areas, and a major weapon for you to clean to your best abilities. We have more info below about the new pack taken from the developer's latest blog, as the content will be released on March 2nd, 2023.

"This new pack contains five levels set above and below the plate. Armed with your collection of high-pressure power washers, you'll set to work clearing up the mess made by Midgar's usual suspects – Don Corneo's lackeys, Professor Hojo's 'specimens' and Heidegger's dangerous tech. You'll accept jobs from both loyal members of Avalanche, and Shinra bigshots. As you clean, you'll discover their stories through text messages. Of course, the city of Midgar is a far cry from the not-really-mean streets of Muckingham – you'll have to contend with new dirt types, such as bio-residue, as you spray your way through some truly iconic locations."

The Hardy Daytona and Shinra Hauler: How is anyone expected to drive away from the Shinra Building in dirt-encrusted vehicles? Someone needs to make them sparkle once more. You are that someone.

The mighty Scorpion Sentinel: Clean while its tail is up! It's gonna counter with… well, nothing. It's been deactivated for the cleaning job at hand – you're fine. But the Scorpion Sentinel, on the other hand, is looking a little worse for wear. It's covered in grime and requires one heck of a spring clean.

The charming Seventh Heaven: The interior of the beloved Sector 7 bar is absolutely filthy – nobody's going to want to sit and sup a Cosmo Canyon cocktail in that. Or eat Egg and Chips. Better get to work.

The Mako Energy Exhibit: The Shinra Building's famous energy exhibit is caked in all kinds of muck. You'll have to be sure to get into all the nooks and crannies of that model of Midgar in order to make it shine as brightly as the lifestream itself. Why you? Well, it's the Shinra Electric Power Company, not the Shinra Electric Power Washing Company, right?

The formidable Airbuster: The pinnacle of Shinra engineering, this super-powerful mech is set to make a big splash when it's deployed against the company's enemies. Of course, it can't go into service looking like that, so give it a once-over with your power washer. Actually, make that a twice-over at the least – it's very dirty!