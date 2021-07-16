Precision Farming Will Be Free DLC For Farming Simulator 22

GIANTS Software revealed today that when Farming Simulator 22 comes out later this year, it will come with some free DLC. As you may recall from the previous game, there was a free update called Precision Farming that focused on having more of an environmental impact on the world and leaving less of a footprint than using equipment that polluted more. We now know that content will return to the next game, and it will be totally free. We have more info about it below as the game is still set to release on PC and consoles on November 22nd.

The "Precision Farming Project" continues with a new and improved DLC for Farming Simulator 22. Including the initial versions features like soil types, soil sampling, variable rate applications and economic analysis, the focus of the new DLC will go further. Advanced precision farming technologies will be implemented: To increase the sustainability of your farms, optical sensors will be introduced. Thus, allowing a reduced application of herbicides as well as organic and mineral fertilizers.

The first version of the Precision Farming DLC for Farming Simulator 19 was a great success, and was downloaded one million times world-wide on PC and consoles. If you missed the news on the initial Precision Farming DLC, here's what you should know: Initiated in 2020 by John Deere and funded by EIT Food, Europe's leading Food Innovation Initiative, the projects' goal is to provide knowledge regarding sustainable farming technology. Implementing Precision Farming in Farming Simulator 22 is one of EITs steps to increase awareness.

Besides EIT Food and John Deere, various partners from the European Union are also part of the project: The University of Hohenheim (Germany), the University of Reading (Great Britain), and Grupo AN (the largest cereal cooperative in Spain). New to the table this year is the Institute of Animal Reproduction and Food Research from the Polish Academy of Sciences to promote the technology among young farmers in Eastern Europe.