Predecessor Championship Circuit Esports Event Announced

The studio behind the game Predecessor have announced a new esports event for their game with the Predecessor Championship Circuit

Open sign-ups for the tournament begin May 31, with regional play in both North America and Europe

Event features creator and community tournaments, highlighting emerging talent in Predecessor

Proceeds from the new Victorious skin line will fund the prize pool, supporting Predecessor esports

Indie game developer and publisher Omeda Studios confirmed this past week that they will start a new esports event for their game Predecessor with the Predecessor Championship Circuit. The company recently held the Sunday Showdown Creator Tournament for the third-person action MOBA title, and after seeing great success and viewership from it, decided to throw a Summer esports tournament for regular players. The finer details about it can be found below as they will be signing people up for the event at the end of the week.

Predecessor Championship Circuit

The Sunday Showdown Creator Tournament delivered fast-paced, competitive action for both players and fans alike, as well as garnering strong engagement across social and editorial channels, driven by Predecessor's deeply invested player base and creator community. This momentum now sets the stage for a new era of grassroots and regional competitive play with the Predecessor Championship Circuit. The upcoming schedule is designed to spotlight emerging talent, foster community engagement, and continue laying the foundation for Predecessor's growing esports scene. Players looking to compete can sign up starting on May 31, 2025, and you can check out all the important dates for the Predecessor Championship Circuit below:

PCC Sign-Ups Open: May 31

PCC Creator Cup: June 14–15

PCC NA Regional Preliminaries: June 21–22

PCC EU Regional Preliminaries: June 28–29

PCC NA + EU Regional Finals: July 12–13

"Building on the incredible energy from last month's creator tournament, we're thrilled to announce a monumental leap forward for Predecessor esports with the launch of our official Predecessor Championship Circuit in both Europe and North America," said Omeda Studios CEO Robbie Singh. "This is a massive step, showcasing our commitment to fostering competitive play and directly supporting our incredible community. By releasing the Victorious skin line in 1.6, with all proceeds going towards the prize pool, we're empowering players and cementing the future of Predecessor as a premier esport."

