Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Omeda Studios, Predecessor

Predecessor Reveals Patch 1.8 With Several Game-Changing Elements

Predecessor revealed a brand new patch this past week, giving players some new content that literally changes aspects of the game

Article Summary Patch 1.8 introduces the new World Shift map mechanic, adding strategic depth and unpredictable gameplay.

Akeron the Demon King debuts as a tank/offlane/jungle hero with unique terrain traversal and denial skills.

Ranked Split 2 arrives with a soft reset, improved matchmaking, and exclusive rewards like the Serath skin.

Global release includes Asia servers, a new angelic Battle Pass, DLSS support, and major quality-of-life updates.

Indie game developer and publisher Omeda Studios has dropped a new update into Predecessor, as Patch 1.8 brings with it some epic changes. The MOBA will be getting a new map mechanic called World Shift, the arrival of Akeron the Demon King, the launch of the Ranked Split 2, and more. We have more info about all of it below, as the content will officially launch on September 2, 2025.

Predecessor – Patch 1.8

The World Shift will introduce a wealth of new strategic opportunities for players to outmaneuver opponents. With expanded pathways and hidden routes, mastering fresh ward placements and anticipating ambush angles has never been more critical. Newly accessible areas, such as shadowy corridors and elevated platforms, offer creative vantage points for surprise attacks. This will ensure that every match is more dynamic and unpredictable than ever before.

In addition to the introduction of the World Shift, the 1.8 update also marks a pivotal moment in the Predecessor lore. Akeron, the highly anticipated Demon King, emerges as the newest hero to join the ever-growing roster. Akeron is the culmination of the Ashes of the Damned storyline that has been building over the past several months, driving the corruption that has been spreading across the world. Akeron boasts a unique playstyle and physical design. As a tank/offlane/jungle hero, he can attack enemies from walls, using his spider-like abilities to traverse terrain in a way no other hero can. His kit focuses on area-of-denial and a powerful sustain mechanic that makes him a terrifying presence in late-game team fights.

Ranked Split 2: A soft reset will prepare players for a fresh start in the new ranked season. This update includes improvements to matchmaking quality and new rewards, including an exclusive Serath skin.

A soft reset will prepare players for a fresh start in the new ranked season. This update includes improvements to matchmaking quality and new rewards, including an exclusive Serath skin. New Battle Pass: Following the demonic theme of Akeron, the new Battle Pass introduces an angelic theme, exploring the opposing forces within the Predecessor universe.

Following the demonic theme of Akeron, the new Battle Pass introduces an angelic theme, exploring the opposing forces within the Predecessor universe. Global Expansion: The game is officially launching in Japan, accompanied by the opening of a dedicated Asia server to support a growing player base.

The game is officially launching in Japan, accompanied by the opening of a dedicated Asia server to support a growing player base. Performance Improvements: New support for DLSS will provide a significant performance boost for NVIDIA users, with future plans to expand support to FSR, laying the groundwork for console performance improvements and support for PlayStation 5 Pro.

New support for DLSS will provide a significant performance boost for NVIDIA users, with future plans to expand support to FSR, laying the groundwork for console performance improvements and support for PlayStation 5 Pro. And Much More: Store improvements, minimap/UI upgrades, and lots of other smaller quality of life changes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!