Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Omeda Studios, Predecessor

Predecessor To Release Version 1.4 Update Next Week

Get ready to fight with a cybernetic bear who has no qualms ripping through enemies, as Boris arrives in Predecessor's next update

Article Summary Boris the cybernetic bear joins the fight in Predecessor's Version 1.4 update.

Experience Boris's ultimate skill, Ursine Burst, for massive impact.

Unlock new Loot Cores for a chance at exclusive in-game rewards.

Join the Shadow Ops Battle Pass for 60 levels of exclusive content.

Indie game developer and publisher Omeda Studios revealed details of the next update coming to their MOBA game Predecessor, as Version 1.4 arrives next week. The big addition to this is that you're getting Boris, a fan-favorite character in the game who hasn't been playable until now, as you shred through opponents as a cybernetic bear. We have more details and the latest video here, as it will go live at 4am on March 11, 2025.

Predecessor – Version 1.4

Players will finally be able to experience his exciting range of abilities, most notably his powerful Ursine Burst – an ultimate ability that allows Boris to charge forward at lightning speed, grabbing the first enemy hero in his path and slamming them into the ground. The impact of this also sends shockwaves, dealing significant damage to enemies in range. As well as the long-awaited arrival of Boris, 1.4 will see the introduction of Loot Cores, a brand new way for players to get their hands on a huge selection of in-game items. Loot Cores can be obtained by completing various in-game challenges and taking part in seasonal and community events.

There are two types of Loot Cores: Ion Cores and Quantum Cores. Ion Cores drop common, uncommon, and rare loot, while Quantum Cores drop up to legendary loot.

Both can drop Amber, Platinum, and Opals.

The Opal Store lets you spend Opals, earned through Loot Cores or event rewards like battle passes.

One Ion Loot Core is available daily in the main store, purchasable with Amber.

Opening 4 Quantum Loot Cores in a row guarantees a rare or higher skin if you haven't received one already.

In addition to this, Loot Cores can also be obtained in the brand-new Shadow Ops Battle Pass. The latest Battle Pass focuses on a mysterious new organization in the world of Predecessor and offers players more exclusive rewards and up to 60 levels for those who purchase the premium upgrade. Plenty of Loot Cores will also be available, giving players the chance to unlock items for every single hero in the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!