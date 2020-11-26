Premier League & EA Sports Launch The 2020/21 ePremier League

EA Sports and the Premier League have come together again to launch the 2020/2021 season of the ePremier League for FIFA 21. The league will kick off registration on December 3rd, giving you a chance to get into the esports league and compete against some of the best in the world. You need to be at least 16-years-old, the competition will take place over the PS4 and Xbox One, and the winner will score a trophy and a share of the £40,000 prize pot The finals will once again be broadcast live on Sky Sports, Premier League channels and EA Sports FIFA Twitch channel. We have a quote about the league from the announcement below, and you can check out the full set of rules here.

"The EA Sports FIFA video game series is one of the key channels through which fans all over the world can engage with Premier League clubs and players. We are looking forward to another edition of ePremier League after the first two seasons delivered some thrilling entertainment while giving UK-based fans the chance to represent their teams in high-profile competition," said Premier League Commercial Director Will Brass. "ePremier League is a great platform for players of all abilities and a real mix of competitors have progressed to the final stages of both tournaments so far. This includes some of the highest-ranked professional FIFA-gamers in the world and relatively inexperienced players who have proved they can take on the very best. We have been able to deliver the live finals to a wide audience in the UK and around the world, thanks to EA Sports and our broadcast partners, and we hope fans enjoy watching and having the chance to participate in another exciting season of ePL action."