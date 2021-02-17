Preparing For Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto – Poké Storage

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is coming this Saturday, February 20th so it's time to prepare! With this guide, trainers can maximize their Pokémon storage so that they won't face the horrific situation of running out of room to catch Pokémon when there's one they really want. Let's dive in.

Our tips for taking care of storage ahead of Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto are as follows:

Transfer everything you're not keeping ahead of time: This is going to be hard. I know. I also know that I'll probably get some salty comments about this because that's what commenters do, but I'm genuinely trying to help here. Those Legendaries that you have 20, 25 of? More? You're never going to trade every single one of them. Never. They're taking up storage space, there is a Raid Hour every week, we only get one Special trade per day, and Saturday is going to be absolutely insane. Possibly GO Fest level insane. Tranfer, transfer, transfer. This leads us to…

This is going to be hard. I know. I also know that I'll probably get some salty comments about this because that's what commenters do, but I'm genuinely trying to help here. Those Legendaries that you have 20, 25 of? More? You're never going to trade every single one of them. Never. They're taking up storage space, there is a Raid Hour every week, we only get one Special trade per day, and Saturday is going to be absolutely insane. Possibly GO Fest level insane. Tranfer, transfer, transfer. This leads us to… Reassess what you're keeping: Go through your storage and cull like you've never culled before. Me? I keep one of each species as a living Dex, every Shiny I catch, a couple of double Legendaries to trade, powerful Shadows, one of each costume, and catches of personal significance. Many people keep catches with good PVP IVs. Ask yourself this: "What do I keep, and why?" Just asking yourself that and going through your storage may help you go into Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto with a lot more space.

Go through your storage and cull like you've never culled before. Me? I keep one of each species as a living Dex, every Shiny I catch, a couple of double Legendaries to trade, powerful Shadows, one of each costume, and catches of personal significance. Many people keep catches with good PVP IVs. Ask yourself this: "What do I keep, and why?" Just asking yourself that and going through your storage may help you go into Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto with a lot more space. Max our your Pokémon storage as much as possible: If you're a free-to-play player, I totally get that this isn't easy. If you invest money in the game, though, increasing your storage is one of the absolute best quality of life purchases you can make in Pokémon GO.

If you're a free-to-play player, I totally get that this isn't easy. If you invest money in the game, though, increasing your storage is one of the absolute best quality of life purchases you can make in Pokémon GO. Set your alarm for planned transfer sessions during breaks: If you're playing the full event, you're likely going to max out your storage no matter how you prep. My biggest and final tip is this: set your alarm for planned breaks where you go into your storage, assess your 4*, 3*, Shinies, and anything else that you value. Favorite the keepers, transfer the rest, and get back at it.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool all week for tips on preparing for Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto.