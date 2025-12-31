Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitmap Galaxy, Grindstone, Preserve

Preserve Releases new Massive Ice Age Expansion

Can you adapt your ecosystem to the cold? Preserve has a new massive expansion that brings the Ice Age to your ever-changing biomes

Article Summary Preserve's Ice Age expansion brings snowy terrain, fresh DLC content, and giant gameplay changes.

Shape your ecosystem with new mechanics like snow coverage, melting fields, and advanced lakes.

Manage classic and new animals in frozen habitats, using fresh strategies to thrive in the cold.

Strategic Glacier and Glacial Trail placement unlocks massive scoring and unique lake Wonders.

Indie game developer Bitmap Galaxy and publisher Grindstone have launched a new expansion for Preserve, as you can enter the Ice Age. Serving as a DLC, this new expansion brings in massive changes to the game and how you'll adapt to a rapidly changing climate, but it also brings with it some fun such as new animals, freshwater, new habitats, and more. We have the finer details here as the DLC is available for $5.

Preserve – Ice Age

Terrain Adjustment

For the first time ever, players gain the ability to drastically evolve terrain not once, but twice. This introduces a powerful new scoring mechanic and unparalleled control over the landscape:

Snow Coverage: Use the Small Snow and Large Snow cards to cover existing tiles, instantly earning +1 point per covered tile.

Use the Small Snow and Large Snow cards to cover existing tiles, instantly earning per covered tile. Melting Fields: Utilize the Melt card to transform snow-covered tiles into lush, thriving fields, securing a second +1 point per tile.

Sculpting the perfect balance between frost and bloom will be essential for maximizing points and supporting diverse animal populations.

Habitats

The frozen frontier demands a keen eye for placement. Just like in the Savanna expansion, the ability of habitats to sustain life now depends crucially on the tile color. Only the most adaptable ecosystems, placed with precision and foresight, will thrive under the ever-changing weight of the glacier.

Animals

The familiar, beloved animals from the Continental and Savanna expansions return to this new biome. Their mechanics remain consistent, making the Ice Age expansion easy to jump into while offering veteran players new, deep strategic layers to explore as they manage life around volatile ice and freshwater sources.

Freshwater

The core freshwater system receives a massive Ice Age overhaul, rewarding clever planning with huge adjacency bonuses:

Glacier Improvement: Placing a Glacier acts as a powerful strategic anchor, instantly snowing all tiles within a 2-tile radius, shaping the local climate and setting the stage for major water flow.

Placing a acts as a powerful strategic anchor, instantly snowing all tiles within a 2-tile radius, shaping the local climate and setting the stage for major water flow. Glacial Trail: The new Glacial Trail represents a frozen river. It must begin at a Glacier and must end on a green tile, where its melting waters form a new lake. This complex placement offers an incredible +3 adjacency bonus for every successful connection and trail design, vastly outperforming regular rivers.

Wonders

The expansion introduces five majestic new lake Wonders, each featuring unique shapes and sizes. These legendary landforms are the centerpiece of any successful Ice Age biome:

Placement Rule: To place a Great Lake Wonder, it must be on empty terrain and must be touching at least one lake formed at the end of a Glacial Trail.

To place a Great Lake Wonder, it must be on empty terrain and must be formed at the end of a Glacial Trail. Global Boost: Successfully placing these Wonders provides powerful boosts to your global Glacial Trail adjacency bonuses, creating a strategic endgame goal that links water management directly to victory.

