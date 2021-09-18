Preview Of Dragon Ball Super Collector's Selection Vol. 2 – Part 1

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from its premium, limited-edition release, the Bandai-exclusive Collector's Selection Vol. 2. This set will include a selection of fan-favorite cards reprinted with alternate artwork that is etched with premium foil. The Collector's Selection Vol. 1 has skyrocketed to be one of the most valuable products in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game due to its lack of availability, as these sets are only obtainable through direct pre-order during a short window of time. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Just starting out, I absolutely love the look of these cards. Though this is just a glimpse at the digital artwork, you can tell from the linework that these are going to lean heavily into the foiling. The Goku here especially, which depicts Dragon Ball's protagonist during his first partial attempt at tapping into Ultra Instinct during the Tournament of Power, looks like it's going to be beautiful in foil. The other card here depicts the canon reimagining of Broly in his Legendary Super Saiyan form. This looks like the moment where the force of Broly's fight against Goku and Vegeta turned their arctic surroundings into a blazing pit of magma. The color on both of these cards is absolutely incredible, with the Broly card leaning into the heat with blazing reds, bright oranges, and vibrant greens while the Goku delivers cool blues and Earthy greens.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is now available to pre-order for a limited time at Premium Bandai USA. Pre-orders close on October 25th, 2021 and delivery is expected by April 2022. Stay tuned for more previews and, when the product does ship, an opening and review.