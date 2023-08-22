Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kyogre, pokemon, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Primal Kyogre Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Use our Kyogre Groudon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Fest 2023 to take down this super-powered version of the Hoenn Legendary this week.

The ramp-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global has begun. There are some monster Raids during this event, including Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and more exciting Pokémon. Also, the time leading up to the event will include special Raid Hours, so you'll want to key into Bleeding Cool's updates to build teams to take down these elite beasts with your top counters. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Primal Kyogre in Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Primal Kyogre Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Primal Kyogre counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Manextric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Primal Kyogre with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Roserade: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

Celebi: Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm

Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Primal Kyogre can be defeated with five trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Five will be difficult to pull off, so six is recommended. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyogre will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

