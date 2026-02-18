Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kyogre, pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Kalos

Primal Kyogre Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO will feature some of the most iconic Legendaries in Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event, including Primal Kyogre.

Article Summary Primal Kyogre returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event.

Discover top counters like Mega Venusaur, Shadow Raikou, and Xurkitree for efficient Kyogre raids.

Optimal raid groups: defeat Primal Kyogre with at least five trainers for best success.

Shiny rate is 1 in 20; 100% IV Kyogre CP is 2351 normal, 2939 boosted, plus exclusive Kalos backgrounds.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Primal Kyogre, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Primal Kyogre Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Primal Kyogre counters as such:

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Regigigas: Grass-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Shadow Chesnaut: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Primal Kyogre with efficiency.

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Fusion Bolt

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Regigigas: Grass-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Rillaboom: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

Regieleki: Thunder Shock, Thunder Cage

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Meowscarada: Leafage, Frenzy Plant

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Primal Kyogre can be defeated by five trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyogre will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Road to Kalos Background

Trainers will have a chance of catching Primal Kyogre with a Road to Kalos background exclusive to this event. Be sure to check your Primal Groudon after you catch it!

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

