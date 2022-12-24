Princess Farmer Will Be Coming To Mobile Next Year

Whitehorn Games and developer Samobee Games announced this week that Princess Farmer is coming to mobile devices next year. The game is already out for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles. Expanding the title over to mobile platforms seems like the natural course of action since it's a Match 3 title and would be a perfect fit for iOS and Android. No word on an official release date, only that it will be coming out sometime in Early 2023. So for now, enjoy the info on it below.

"Princess Farmer is a Match 3 puzzle and visual novel game with easy-to-learn action mechanics and different playstyles that let you breeze through the game or challenge you. All three of the playstyles earn you rewards! The story is played in episodes, much like magical-girl anime, with each lasting between 20 minutes to 1 hour, depending on your chosen playstyle, your skills, and whether you decide to skip dialogue interactions. Different level goals keep you on your toes and bring a fresh approach to the match3 genre. Dialogue options let you choose how Princess Farmer interacts with her friends, affecting your relationships with them. Make them your BFF, and they may reward you with gifts!"

"Princess Farmer was just an ordinary farmer when one day she woke up under the Gaia Tree. Now through the magic of Mother Gaia, she can hoist up whole rows of veggies with ease to make matches and smash obstacles by herself, in co-op, or even with an AI companion! Something mysterious is happening in the woods, and it's your job to puzzle your way to uncover it! You'll learn about the world around you as you talk and build relationships with the loveable characters including: Mother Gaia, Garlic, Shoppe Keeper Rowan, and even BunBot!"