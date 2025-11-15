Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Princess of the Water Lilies, Red Dunes Games, Whyknot Studio

Princess of the Water Lilies Arrives On Steam Next Week

Princess of the Water Lilies has been ghiven a launch date, as the new 2D puzzle-platformer will launch on Steam next week

Article Summary Princess of the Water Lilies launches on Steam November 20, 2025, blending puzzles and platforming.

Play as a magical cat raised by frogs, using a special collar to solve environmental puzzles.

Discover lush, hand-drawn worlds filled with secrets, evolving abilities, and challenging boss fights.

Enjoy a text-free story told through icons, emotive art, and an immersive orchestral soundtrack.

Indie game developer Whyknot Studio and publisher Red Dunes Games have confirmed the launch date for Princess of the Water Lilies. In case you haven't seen it, this is a new 2D puzzle-platformer where you take on the role of a cat who was raised by frogs, going off on an adventure to explore the magical area you live in. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will be released on Steam on November 20, 2025.

Princess of the Water Lilies

Raised by a family of frogs in a tranquil pond, she is gifted a magical collar that becomes the key to unlocking her unique powers. By purring, the collar releases magical energy that transforms the environment—causing plants to bloom, bridges to grow, and pathways to emerge—allowing her to solve puzzles and traverse the mysterious world around her. Use the cat's magical collar to manipulate the world, solving puzzles that range from environmental interactions to complex multi-stage challenges. Explore lush, hand-drawn biomes, each filled with obstacles, hidden pathways, and secrets to uncover.

As players progress, the magical collar unlocks new abilities that not only aid in puzzle-solving but also enhance the platforming experience, introducing mechanics like vine swinging, water traversal, and more. Featuring minimal text, the story is conveyed through beautifully illustrated emojis and universal icons, ensuring accessibility to players across all languages. Encounter thrilling boss battles at the end of each chapter, where strategy and mastery of your abilities are essential to overcome the diverse foes.

Every moment is brought to life through vibrant hand-drawn animations and an immersive orchestral soundtrack, providing a captivating experience that feels both nostalgic and fresh. With a visual style reminiscent of the golden age of animated classics, the game offers a heartwarming narrative that blends whimsical creatures, magical settings, and timeless adventure.

