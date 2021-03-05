Pringles Launches A New Halo-Inspired Flavor With Moa Burger

Pringles has launched a new flavor of chips that are inspired by the Halo franchise as we're getting Moa Burger. If you're not entirely familiar with what a Moa is, they are essentially alien ostriches that live on the planet Reach. They have wings but can't fly, and the neck and head have scales. You run into a few in a couple of the games but they're basically harmless background creatures that you occasionally see are also a delicacy. The chips will officially go on sale this month exclusively at Walmart, but we're not sure if they only come in wavy chip form as you see below or if they also come in standard Pringles form. Here's some more details on the chips from the company.

Through Pringles' exclusive partnership with Halo, the new Moa Burger flavor brings the food from the Halo universe to life with an interstellar twist on the much-enjoyed, sometimes-ridden, and often misunderstood Moa bird. The Pringles Wavy Moa Burger crisps, boasting a thick wavy texture to deliver a bold crunch, feature a blend of flavors including garlic, sweet ginger, and savory beef. Each bite finishes with a crave-able slight heat from chili pepper and red pepper that will take tastebuds on a journey to new star systems. "The Halo-verse has one of the greatest fan bases within the gaming world, so we had to create a flavor that would deliver on a taste fans could previously only imagine — the famous 'Moa Burger,'" said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "We pride ourselves in creating insanely accurate flavor combinations, and this was a fun one to develop. While Moa Burger has a flavor that appeals to everyone, we expect this to be enjoyed – and maybe even collected – by Halo fans."