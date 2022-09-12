Prison Architect Announces New "Free For Life" Update

Paradox Interactive revealed a new free expansion coming to Prison Architect, which they will be calling Free For Life. This will actually be the first of a series of updates coming to the game which will greatly improve and add more content to the game that you never thought possible. This particular update focuses on improving the quality of life to the game as you'll be given a Scheduler, Guard Ranks, Inmate Aging, and more. There are four more updates on the way to be released in the coming months, but for now, here's everything we have on this latest update, which should be live today.

The first in a series of content launches, Free for Life vastly improves the quality of life for Prison Architect players with improvements to the Scheduler, Guard Ranks, and Inmate Aging. Paradox also revealed that the hit prison management simulator's popularity has continued to rise since taking over the IP in January 2019, seeing drastic increases to active players and expansion units sold. Prisoner Log and improved Scheduler: Always be aware of what's happening in your prison with the new Prisoner Log. Check your inmates' activities, uncover misconducts ahead of time and keep track of who gets released, reformed, or reoffended. We also improved the game's Scheduler, adding new options and settings in the palm of your hand.

