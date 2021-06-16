Prison Architect Releases Second Chances DLC With Animal Therapy

Paradox Interactive has released the Second Chances DLC for Prison Architect where yes, you can indeed pet the dog. The crux of this update is to rehabilitate prisoners, which is something people have been asking to be added to the game for a long time! Clear back to when it was originally released and people saw there wasn't a system beyond learning a trade or serving your sentence. Now there are programs available in this content that will allow you to not just get out, but to become a productive and caring member of society. And yes, that comes with the ability to pet the dog in Animal Therapy! (Special shout out to Can You Pet the Dog? on Twitter!) Enjoy the trailer and info below as it is available now for $6, except on Switch, as it will be released there on June 29th for some reason.

Second Chances introduces programs to rehabilitate and reform prisoners, improving mental health and disposition, and lowering their reoffending rate. Launching alongside Second Chances is The Pen, a free content update available to all Prison Architect players. This update introduces Custom Intake, allowing players more flexibility with scheduling and restricting prisoner intake. Players can also initiate Narcotics Search, which has K-9 units and their handlers search for drugs using existing Shakedown or Tunnel Search options. Other additions include the Reception Quick Room, Staff Keys Policy, construct outdoor rooms, allow prisoners to use recreational facilities during free time, and additional Objects. Return to Reform: Non-work programs, such as Animal Therapy, Meet & Greet, and Former Prisoner Classes can remove an inmate's negative traits and see improved behaviors.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Prison Architect: Second Chances | Release Trailer (https://youtu.be/b7Wf9Fn6GtU)