Prison Tycoon: Under New Management Fully Launches With Free DLC

Ziggurat Interactive has released Prison Tycoon: Under New Management from Early Access, and with it comes some new DLC for free. Version 1.0 of the game has finally been released this past week, along with a brand new pack of content which has been called Roll Call. We got more info on the pack below as you can download the latest version of the game on PC via Steam right now.

All the elements of a great tycoon game can be found in Under New Management, including finance and resource management, hiring staff, managing work flow, and more! As a prison Warden, it is your goal to rehabilitate, not punish, prisoners to turn them into productive members of society. In Under New Management, each inmate must work through their own issues that landed them in prison, and it's your job to provide them with the help they need to get healthy.

Launching alongside the core game is the free Roll Call DLC, designed with content creators and streamers in mind. This DLC adds exciting personalization features for players, including a new character creation tool that allows them to rename and customize the look of their prisoners and staff. The DLC also introduces new Twitch integrations for streamers that allow them to name incoming inmates based on who is currently in their Twitch chat stream, along with letting them offer Drops that grant special in-game items to viewers.

During the game's Early Access phase, developers Abylight took into account user feedback adding and refining features players suggested throughout the development process. Inmates can now enjoy visits from family and friends, while would-be Wardens have new tools such as room-cloning (to speed up building similar rooms) and climate-control options to keep things cool! Wardens will face new challenges with a variable number of inmates arriving each day, while worker proficiency, inmate happiness, and facilities maintenance were all rebalanced.