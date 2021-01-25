Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition Takes Place January 31st

Multiple celebrities and athletes will jump into a virtual competition this weekend as Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition happens on Sunday. As you might suspect, this is a special short game played entirely online through the game to be broadcast live across multiple platforms. Team AFC will feature Deshaun Watson, Snoop Dogg, Derrick Henry, and Keyshawn Johnson, while Team NFC features Kyler Murray, Bubba Wallace, Marshawn Lynch, and Jamal Adams. Also, several streamers will be holding watch parties on their channels to show off the game including Ninja, FaZe Swagg, AustinShow, and AMP. We got more info for you and a couple of quotes about the event from the announcement below. The game will take place on Sunday, January 31st at 2pm PT.

"The Pro Bowl is a highly anticipated event each year for players and fans and we're thrilled to have created an all-new virtual experience with EA Sports," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL EVP of Club Business and Events. "Bringing our all-star game to a virtual stage in Madden has allowed fans to engage and enjoy the Pro Bowl, despite the unprecedented challenges of the last year. We're excited for fans to celebrate the best players in the NFL all on one field this weekend."

"We'll be taking the Pro Bowl to the virtual world of Madden this weekend and I can't wait to do it big with football fans in my favorite game," said Snoop Dogg. "I'm a Madden NFL star. So, Kyler and Marshawn better watch out – my team is comin' in to win that championship title for the AFC."

Fans can continue to play out their own 2021 Pro Bowl with the official rosters in Madden NFL 21. Also, from Jan. 28-31, a trial of the complete Madden NFL 21 experience will be free* to players across all platforms, including Stadia, Google's gaming platform that lets players instantly play their favorite video games on screens they already own. EA is launching Madden NFL 21 on Stadia this Thursday, making it the first game developed on the Frostbite engine released on the platform. Madden NFL 21 on Stadia will reach more players where they play, adding to the list of platforms where the game is available. After the free trial is over, the game will continue to be available on Stadia for those who buy it and the Madden NFL 21: Superstar Edition will be 60 percent off across all platforms until Feb.8.