Project Wunderwaffe Releases New Gameplay Video

PlayWay and Gameparic have released a new developer diary this week for their upcoming game Project Wunderwaffe featuring new gameplay. This new video will show off some of the mechanics of what you'll need to do as you build yourself a secret military base near the end of WWII in the hopes of making a brand new weapon to launch against your enemies in a nearly-defeated Germany. You can check out the video below as the game is currently earmarked to release sometime in 2022.

From the west, the Allies are approaching, and from the east, the Soviet anthem is screamed by hundreds of Soviet throats. The War seems to be over. None of the soldiers remembers the taste of victory anymore, the commanders only give orders to retreat. Chaos and fear dominate the front lines. Hope? Nobody thinks about it anymore. The General Staff begins to split, for many the fate of the War is already sealed. The last bastion that can give a shadow of a chance and reverse the fate of the War in favor of the Germans is a secret base hidden deep in the mountains that you must manage. Each of the German commanders who are still fighting on the front lines has been ordered to hold their positions and fight to the end to give you as much time as possible to prepare your weapons of ultimate destruction. Welcome to the Project Wunderwaffe management game in which the fate of World War II depends on you.

The main objective in Project Wunderwaffe is to build a weapon that is so powerful that it will turn the tide of victory in your favor. For this purpose, it will be necessary to expand the underground base. When you are underground, your options are limited. Create intel teams that will acquire the necessary materials for you to complete the project. Recruit the best scientists into your ranks, send out spies and agents who will be able to provide you with secret enemy projects and crucial information. In Project Wunderwaffe, you will have an opportunity to create weapons that the world has not heard of yet. Will it be a laser firing from orbit around the Earth, invisible land, sea and air vehicles, or perhaps a projectile piercing any armor? You will have an extremely wide range of possibilities to create weapons of ultimate victory. The invention of the nuclear bomb will be just a small percentage of what you can do in your laboratories – let your every invention leave havoc.