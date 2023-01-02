Propaganda Inc. Set To Be Released This Tuesday

Indie developer and publisher Error 300, the creators of Mosaic Chronicles and Next Level Agency, are releasing Propaganda Inc. on Tuesday. This will be one of those games where you focus on the way life works right now when it comes to making propaganda as a job and not just a random hobby you fell into on Reddit. You will attempt to grow your own personal wealth and power with the use of money and influence, so utilize what you have to gain more of it. As you go throughout the game and gain more power, the more influence you'll have to fuel your corporate propaganda machine. You'll have a chance to upgrade your tools and your headquarters, as well as hire the best employees you can to further your goals. What are those goals? Whatever you wish them to be from a set of choices, which includes becoming president of the country you're doing this in. We have more info below as the game releases on January 3rd for PC via Steam as well as mobile for iOS and Android.

"Build an ultimate propaganda empire and use your influence to become a president of your country… no, the ruler of Earth… or even better, the overlord of the Galaxy! Propaganda Inc. is a satirical idle game, allowing the player to create their own propaganda machine. Hire internet trolls, set up your own TV studio, or ad agency, or hire lobbyists – in the modern world, money is influence, and influence is money. Control them directly by clicking or hiring managers. Decorate and upgrade your headquarters and never forget about your own office. Watch your power grow over time and gain access to the more offensive propaganda tools. A well-oiled machine will run even when you are asleep, making sure your idea is constantly presented to the masses, and the feedback (not always voluntary) reaches the right ears."