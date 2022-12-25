Psychological Horror Game Anthology Of Fear Coming In 2023

100 Games and Gamersky Games announced they will be releasing a new psychological horror game called Anthology Of Fear. The game has been teased for a hot minute with a free demo currently available for anyone to try out on Steam, but they haven't really been giving people any idea of when we'll actually see it until now. The official release date they provided this week is March 17th, 2023. We'll see if they're able to stick to that or if they have to push it back, but based on the bits and pieces we've been exposed to so far, it might be a safe bet to say it gets pushed back into later this Spring.

"After months of investigations, no one has been able to locate your brother. When all hope for help is lost, you take matters into your own hands. Solve the mystery of your brother's disappearance while making your way through unsettling liminal locations. Take part in a one-man investigation and solve the mystery of the disappearance of your brother. Find out the truth by exploring unsettling liminal locations. Be careful though, as your way through the nightmare will be paved with danger. Discover the story chapter by chapter, with each one unveiling their common tragedy."

"Explore embodied horrors of human consciousness and fight your way through them to find your brother. Your personal investigation leads you into an abandoned medical facility. Gradually, you discover its disturbing past, as well as what happened to people associated with it. Delve into the memories of people associated with your brother's disappearance. Experience the unexplainable, survive the unimaginable, and put the pieces together. Avoid the dangers waiting for you on your way to the truth. Interact with your surroundings and take part in surreal experiences which may help you understand what happened."