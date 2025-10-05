Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hero's Punch Productions, shock

Psychological Horror Game Shock Releases Free Steam Demo

The new psychological horror title Shock will be coming to Steam Next Fest, as you'll have a free demo to explore the game's wartime themes

Article Summary Shock psychological horror game releases a free Steam demo for Steam Next Fest, available October 13-20.

Indie game developer and publisher Hero's Punch Productions has confirmed their latest game, Shock, will be a part of Steam Next Fest. The game has you playing the role of a disabled war veteran who has found themselves somewhere they don't recognize or know how they got there, leaving them on their own to find a way out while dealing with the trauma and emotions they have felt since trying to return to civilian life. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here, as the demo will arrive on Steam from October 13-20.

Shock

You find yourself trapped in the dark, claustrophobic confines of an abandoned indoor parking lot, with no memory of how you got there. Playing as a disabled war veteran, you've lost both legs, and your only means of mobility is a wheelchair. But as you soon discover, you're not alone. A terrifying, man-made cybernetic creature roams the desolate lot, hunting you down. The question is: can you survive long enough to escape?

Psychological Horror: Dive deep into a haunting world where the line between reality and nightmare blurs. Explore dark, atmospheric environments while unraveling a mysterious story of survival, fear, and the human spirit.

Dive deep into a haunting world where the line between reality and nightmare blurs. Explore dark, atmospheric environments while unraveling a mysterious story of survival, fear, and the human spirit. Unique Protagonist: Play as Jack River, a disabled war veteran with amputated legs, navigating the eerie, parking lot in a wheelchair. Every moment counts as you struggle to survive and evade an unstoppable force.

Play as Jack River, a disabled war veteran with amputated legs, navigating the eerie, parking lot in a wheelchair. Every moment counts as you struggle to survive and evade an unstoppable force. Stealth and Strategy: Use your wits and the environment to hide, sneak, and outsmart the creature. Avoid detection, create distractions, and carefully plan your every move in this tense survival horror experience.

Use your wits and the environment to hide, sneak, and outsmart the creature. Avoid detection, create distractions, and carefully plan your every move in this tense survival horror experience. Innovative Movement: With no legs, you must leave your wheelchair behind at times, crawling into tight spaces and hidden areas to escape danger and solve intricate puzzles. Your vulnerability is your greatest challenge, but also your advantage.

With no legs, you must leave your wheelchair behind at times, crawling into tight spaces and hidden areas to escape danger and solve intricate puzzles. Your vulnerability is your greatest challenge, but also your advantage. Immersive Gameplay: Solve complex puzzles, create diversions using items like bricks, and master stealth mechanics to evade the cybernetic monster that hunts you relentlessly.

