Psyonix Announces Rocket League Season 3 Will Begin On April 7th

Some late news for your Friday night as Psyonix has announced that Rocket League will kick off Season 3 on April 7th. According to the team, the game will kick in an update on April 6 at 4 pm PT that will upload the content ahead of time so the season can kick off first thing the following day. Once the Season begins, the game will feature new Competitive Tournament Rewards, as well as the new Competitive Season. All of the Season 2 Competitive Rewards will be granted shortly after Season 3 goes live. What's more, this season is bringing in some high-profile additions to the game, as you see below, both NASCAR and F1 will be added to the mix. And is that a Tesla we see? You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer.

To properly celebrate the art of auto racing, we had to bring in two legends that practically perfected speed: NASCAR and Formula 1. Both of these titans of the track are racing into Rocket League throughout Season 3 with their own bundles. Check out the first look at the cars in all of their gearhead glory in the Season 3 trailer above, and look out for more info leading up to the release of NASCAR in early May and F1 in mid-May. Rocket League needed a new car to compete with the redlines of NASCAR and Formula 1, so our engineers have been hard at work in the garage fine tuning and test driving a speed demon of our own. Introducing Tyranno. Get ready to take control of this master of dash with a Dominus hitbox in the Season 3 Rocket Pass. Stay tuned for the full Rocket Pass reveal next week! Prepare to take in the sights and sounds of race day in the newly redesigned DFH Stadium (Circuit). The classic Arena has been outfitted with a track and all the pageantry found trackside during a championship Sunday. DFH Stadium (Circuit) will be added to the Casual and Competitive Playlists, and will be available for Private Matches and Freeplay at the start of Season 3.