Psyonix Reveals More Details On Rocket League's New Seasons

As Psyonix gets closer to releasing Rocket League as a free-to-play title, the company is now giving out details on Seasonal play. The devs released a new blog post, some of which we have for you below, in which they go over the new additions and changes to features including tournaments, challenges, and Cross-Platform Progression. It looks like the company is aiming to make this an entirely new experience at multiple levels for fans who have done it all and to give new players a fresh start along with everyone else.

Rocket League: Streamlined Seasons

Between Rocket Pass, Competitive Seasons, and soon Tournaments all happening at the same time within Rocket League, we're streamlining the seasonal schedule. Competitive Seasons, Competitive Tournaments, and Rocket Pass will all follow the same schedule. It all starts when Rocket League goes free to play and Season 1 begins. Rocket Pass will no longer be numbered on its own, and will instead be an extension of the Season. So, when Season 1 goes live, so will its Rocket Pass and Competitive Season. When Season 1 ends, its Rocket Pass and Competitive Season also end, and Season 2 will begin with its own Rocket Pass and Competitive Season. With uniform start and end dates, we hope it's easier to track how long you have to complete your challenges and hit your dream Rank!

NEW COMPETITIVE RANKS!

Speaking of dream Ranks, there's about to be a new mountaintop. Starting with the launch of free to play, a new rank is being added above the current Grand Champion Rank.

Grand Champion will be split into three different Ranks just like the ranks below it. Grand Champion will be split into Grand Champion 1, Grand Champion 2, and Grand Champion 3. Current Grand Champions will likely be placed in Grand Champion 1 (depending on placement matches). Then begins the journey to the new highest competitive rank: Supersonic Legend. Both Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend will have their own Season Rewards at the end of Season 1, as well as Rank-specific Titles. MMR will still be displayed in the Playlist menu once you hit Grand Champion 1. Good luck climbing to the new top of the Rocket League mountain!

Changes aren't only happening at the top. We're working to soft reset the rest of the ranks to account for incoming players picking up Rocket League for the first time. This means Ranks will shift closer to the median Rank (close to Gold III). For instance, when current Bronze players complete their placement matches, they may be placed in a higher rank since they'll be better than new players who are just starting out. There's also a new requirement to unlock Ranked Playlists. Players will have to be Level 10 in order to play Ranked.