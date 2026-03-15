Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: AllDay Project, PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Celebrates Its 9th Anniversary In Latest Update

PUBG: Battlegrounds released a new update this past week as the team celebrates the game's 9th Anniversary with some new additions

Article Summary PUBG: Battlegrounds marks its 9th Anniversary with a major game update and festive in-game celebrations.

Players can interact with a special statue and Holographic Stun Grenades on the starting island of every map.

Hunt down the elusive Chicken Man in Rondo to earn Lucky Eggs and exclusive 9th Anniversary rewards.

Festive decorations, unique drone shows, and special pop-up shops appear across Rondo to honor the occasion.

Krafton has released new details for the latest major update for PUBG: Battlegrounds, as they celebrate the game's 9th Anniversary. It's hard to believe that it's been nine years since the original PUBG was launched, but here we are with some new festivities and additions, as well as a musical collab to celebrate the occasion. We have some of the dev notes below as you can see more in the trailer above and get the full rundown on their website's patch notes.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – 9th Anniversary

A special 9th Anniversary statue awaits you on the starting island! Before the match begins, throw a Holographic Stun Grenade at the statue. After a certain number of successful hits, the statue will transform into your character's appearance. The 9th Anniversary character statue and Holographic Stun Grenade can be found on the starting island of all maps. Also, a spectacular drone show will light up the battlefield in celebration of PUBG's 9th Anniversary, adding even more brilliance to the festivities.

Celebrate the 9th Anniversary in Rondo

Experience the festive atmosphere all across Rondo! A mysterious Chicken Man has been sighted throughout Rondo. Hunt down the runaway Chicken Man and secure a Lucky Egg as your reward. In addition to defeating Chicken Man, Lucky Eggs can also be obtained randomly through the 9th Anniversary Draw. The 9th Anniversary Draw can be found at all three Rondo 9th Anniversary Pop-up Store locations, so be sure to stop by and spin! Lucky Egg allow you to obtain one random item out of a total of thirteen, including weapons, Level 3 gear, and a special 9th Anniversary Ghillie Suit (Party).

To commemorate the anniversary, containers and Care Packages across Rondo have been specially decorated. Don't miss the celebratory touches scattered throughout the Battlegrounds! Commemorative billboards in collaboration with AlLDay Project and our partners have been added. Additionally, be sure to look above Rondo Stadium for a special gift prepared by the Director. Keep an eye out for 9th Anniversary celebration messages throughout the map!

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