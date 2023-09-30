Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: halloween, PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Has Brought Back Halloween Battle Royale

Jump on the Ghost Ship and prepare to head into a spooky map rework as PUBG: Battlegrounds has brought back the Halloween Battle Royale.

Krafton Inc. has added a fan-favorite mode back to PUBG: Battlegrounds, as Halloween Battle Royale has returned to the Arcade. The team will have you jump aboard a Ghost Ship as you descend into a Halloween-themed remix of the Erangel map, where you will choose from a series of fighter classes and battle it out in this unique environment. As it has been in previous years, this is a limited-time event that will go away shortly after Halloween happens. We have a snippet of info from the latest blog about it below with the basics, but you can learn more about the classes there.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Halloween Battle Royale

As the brisk breezes of late September herald a ghostly resurgence, Halloween Battle Royale returns to set the stage for some spooky festivities! Ready yourselves to choose from four spine-chilling classes, showcase frightful teamwork and proclaim your eerie triumph beneath the glow of the crimson moon. If your memories of the mode's rules have faded into the mists of time, fear not – we've prepared a guide below for all souls brave enough to join the fray.

Basic Rules

Players will be asked to transform into their preferred class, board the Ghost Ship, jump down into dark Erangel, and fight to be the last standing.

Halloween Battle Royale mode is available to play at the Arcade.

Once matchmaking is done, a window will pop up where players can choose to be either an Executioner, Ranger, Pyromancer, or Cleric. Players will have time to choose their class in the pre-game lobby; they can also bring the class window back up by pressing F8 for PC or X for Console.

The first circle will be shown on the map once players hop on the Ghost Ship. At the same time, players will be equipped with their respective class's Level 1 weapon, ring, and necklace.

Players will have to loot ingredients to upgrade their weapons.

Fight foes with your class skills, show great teamwork with your squad, and win Halloween Battle Royale.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!